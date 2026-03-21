Arne Slot registers unwanted feat as Liverpool lose to Brighton in Premier League, UCL spot heats up

Liverpool:

Liverpool’s Premier League struggles deepened on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Brighton, marking the first time in a decade that the club has lost 10 league games in a season. The defending champions are now on a three-match winless run and face mounting pressure in the race for Champions League qualification.

Danny Welbeck, former Manchester United striker, struck twice for Brighton at the Amex Stadium to win it. His first goal came in the 14th minute, rising above Ibrahima Konate to head in the opener. Liverpool briefly restored parity in the 30th minute when Milos Kerkez intercepted a headed backpass from Lewis Dunk and deftly lobbed the ball over Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. Welbeck secured the match-winner in the 56th minute, a goal that stood following a VAR review.

“They were the better team,” Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after the match, reflecting on his side’s disjointed display.

The Merseyside club’s current league form has left them in fifth place, just a single point ahead of sixth-place Chelsea, who still have a game at Everton pending. Only the top five Premier League finishers are expected to qualify for the Champions League, intensifying the stakes for the Reds.

“It’s not good enough, no matter how many excuses I come up with,” Slot admitted, acknowledging the mounting scrutiny surrounding his position less than a year after guiding Liverpool to their record-tying 20th English top-flight title.

Injuries and inconsistency could dampen Liverpool's UCL ambition

Notably, injuries have compounded Liverpool’s problems. Striker Hugo Ekitike was forced off in the eighth minute with a dead leg, though Slot later confirmed the injury was not serious. The team has also been without Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Alisson Becker this week, while record signing Alexander Isak has struggled with fitness since December, limiting his contributions this season.

Despite a summer transfer spend of $570 million to strengthen the squad, Liverpool have struggled to recapture their championship form, as consistency has been their biggest worry. The defeat at Brighton underscores a season of underwhelming performances and a historic low in terms of losses, a feat the club has not experienced in 10 years.

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