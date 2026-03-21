Brendon McCullum set to continue as England coach despite Ashes, T20 World Cup failure

New Delhi:

Brendon McCullum is set to continue as England’s head coach, with the England and Wales Cricket Board expected to confirm his position following its ongoing assessment of the recent Ashes tour.

The review was initiated after England’s heavy defeat in Australia, where the series ended 4-1. The result, combined with reports of incidents away from the field, had placed the coaching setup under increased attention. Despite that, the board appears ready to back McCullum to remain in charge. In the meantime, the former New Zealand captain has already indicated his desire to stay involved with the team and guide its future direction.

“I love the job. It's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it. I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats.

"I would love to carry on, so we will see what unfolds over the next little while. Right now, after being on the road for a fair bit of time, it's about getting home, watching some fast horses and playing some shocking golf. A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn't working. I would love to help lead the team through to the next stage,” McCullum told SkySports.

Harry Brook backs McCullum

While the formal review process is still underway, the decision to retain McCullum signals continuity within the setup. It also paves the way for him to oversee preparations for the next Ashes series in England, scheduled for 2027 and the ODI World Cup in Africa.

Support for McCullum has also come from within the dressing room. White-ball captain Harry Brook, who has worked closely with him, publicly backed the coach following England’s loss to India in the T20 World Cup in Mumbai. Brook himself has faced scrutiny in recent months, including criticism linked to an off-field episode in New Zealand ahead of the Ashes.

"I've said plenty of times he's the best head coach I've ever had. The way he speaks to everybody, he's got an aura in the dressing room. Everybody looks up to him and the things he did in the game as a player was unbelievable and he's just carried that into his coaching. The things he's done over the four years since he took over has changed English cricket for hopefully the best. One hundred and 25 per cent [he should stay], Brook said.

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