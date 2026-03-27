Noida International Airport: Stunning inside photos emerge ahead of PM Modi's opening ceremony

New Delhi:

Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, 2026. Ahead of the official launch, the Uttar Pradesh government said the airport is set to become a "game changer" for the state's economy with a wide-ranging impact across agriculture, industry, logistics and employment generation. Ahead of the inauguration, several stunning interior photos of the airport are available online.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI)Noida International Airport

According to the statement, the airport will have an annual capacity of handling around seven crore passengers and nearly 10 lakh tonnes of cargo, which will provide fresh momentum to agriculture, MSMEs and logistics sectors.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI)Facebook/Narendra Modi

The project is also expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, across sectors such as aviation, logistics, hospitality, agriculture and supply chains, while also boosting industrial development in regions surrounding the airport.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI)Noida International Airport

The government said the development of the airport will transform Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region into major investment and industrial hubs, attracting investments in sectors including electronics, manufacturing, logistics and real estate.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI)Noida International Airport

It added that the airport is being developed as a major multi-modal aviation hub, which will help ease pressure on Delhi's IGI Airport and position UP as a key centre for global trade, tourism and connectivity.

(Image Source : FACEBOOK/NARENDRA MODI)Noida International Airport

Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration ceremony have reached the final stages, with the administration on high alert to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

According to an official statement, security arrangements, traffic management, parking, medical facilities and other essential services are being put in place on a war footing.