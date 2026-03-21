Anaya Bangar thanks father for support after undergoing gender-affirming surgery in Thailand

New Delhi:

Anaya Bangar, daughter of former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has shared that she has undergone gender-affirming surgery in Thailand. She posted an update on social media, reflecting on the emotional journey and the support from her family.

“This journey wasn’t easy not just for me, but for my family too. Understanding, accepting, and standing by me took time. It wasn’t instant. There were moments of confusion, questions, and growth for all of us. But today, standing here, I’m filled with nothing but gratitude,” Anaya wrote in the caption, highlighting the shared struggles and gradual acceptance her family experienced.

A photograph accompanying the post showed Anaya with her father at the hospital, capturing a deeply personal moment. She also expressed her gratitude for her father’s role in the process.

“To have my father beside me through one of the most important moments of my life means everything. His support didn’t come overnight but when it did, it was real, unconditional, and strong. This surgery was a big step for me, but having him with me made it feel possible. Growth takes time. Love takes time. But when it comes, it’s worth everything. Grateful. Always,” she added.

Anaya's jersey so far

Anaya’s journey toward embracing her identity as a transgender woman has taken shape over the past few years. Assigned male at birth and previously known as Aryan, she had pursued cricket, appearing in age-group tournaments including Mumbai Under-16, Pondicherry Under-19 trials, and Mumbai Under-23 trials.

Her transition became public in 2023 when she began Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and shared parts of the process on social media. While the therapy brought clarity and a sense of identity, it also posed challenges in cricket, where physical changes affected her performance.

In interviews, Anaya spoke openly about the support she received from loved ones and the difficulties she encountered, including harassment in sporting spaces. The surgery in Thailand represents a significant step in her life, reflecting both personal courage and the evolving understanding within her family.

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