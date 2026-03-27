Is Breaking Bad getting a spin-off series? Dean Norris aka Hank Schrader makes an announcement

New Delhi:

Breaking Bad, the American drama series by Vince Gilligan, is one of the highest-rated shows of all time. Starring Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in the lead roles, Breaking Bad's twists and turns, storyline, plot development, and characters are a hit with the masses.

Following the show's popularity, a separate spin-off series titled Better Call Saul was also launched. And now, rumours are buzzing that Breaking Bad is slated to have yet another series. Is there any truth to the same? Let's find out.

Breaking Bad gets another spin-off series?

The answer is no. Not a series, but actor Dean Norris, who played Inspector Hank Schrader and Walter White's brother-in-law in the series, recently announced that he is writing a new book that will offer an insider look into Breaking Bad. Titled Do What You’re Gonna Do: The Definitive Oral History of Breaking Bad, the book will be released on November 3, 2026.

It promises a deep dive into what went on behind the scenes in the making of Breaking Bad. It will bring together stories from the set, along with insights into the people who shaped the show, both in front of and behind the camera.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I’m excited to finally share the cover of my new book DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO—the first oral history and definitive insider account of Breaking Bad. From the writers’ room to the desert, this book is packed with never-before-heard stories and exclusive interviews with the incredible people who brought the show to life."

He added, "If you’re a fan of the show, you’re going to love this one. DO WHAT YOU’RE GONNA DO hits shelves November 3rd. You can preorder now from your favorite retailer via these links." Take a look:

Where can you watch Breaking Bad on OTT?

In the series, Norris played Hank Schrader, Walter White’s brother-in-law and a DEA agent who is relentless in his pursuit of the blue meth kingpin. The character remained central across all five seasons.

Created by Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad went on to become one of the most talked-about shows of its time. It picked up multiple honours over the years, including 64 Emmy Awards and seven Golden Globes.

The show starred Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in lead roles, with key performances from Bob Odenkirk and Anna Gunn. It originally aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013, running for five seasons. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also read: Breaking Bad back in headlines after ‘Ozymandias’ rating dip: This Delhi café keeps the fandom alive