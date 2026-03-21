3 players who can replace Akash Deep in KKR squad for IPL 2026

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of IPL 2026, owing to a stress reaction in the lower back. He is expected to recover in 8-12 weeks, effectively ruling him out of the IPL and also from the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. His injury is a huge blow to the three-time champions, who will also miss Harshit Rana for the entire season, while Matheesha Pathirana is set to join mid-April, missing at least the first three matches.

KKR, at the moment, are in hunt for a possible replacement. Over five domestic pacers are currently training with the team, of which two are expected to be called up to replace Rana and Akash. Here are three cricketers who have the strongest possibility.

3. Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh is currently training with the KKR squad in Kolkata. Previously, he has represented Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the cash-rich league. In the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League, the 28-year-old clinched 20 wickets in 11 matches and finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker of the tournament, alongside Money Grewal. Now, ideally, Grewal could have been an excellent choice for KKR, as he can bowl in depth, but since Simarjeet is already associated, he could be one of the options.

2. Akash Madhwal

Former Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals pacer Akash Madhwal is also someone who is currently training with the team. The 32-year-old has played 56 T20s in his career, claiming 61 wickets at an economy rate of 9.14. When it comes to IPL, the pacer has played 17 matches, picking up 23 wickets at an economy rate of 10.05. He is one of the few pacers in the KKR camp currently who has recent experience of playing in the IPL.

1. RS Ambrish

Youngster RS Ambrish had a stunning U19 World Cup, claiming 11 wickets and finishing as India’s joint-leading wicket-taker. In KKR’s first intra-squad match, he also impressed with the bat, which might just seal his spot in the squad. The 18-year-old all-rounder can contribute lower down the order and bowl with the new ball and in the middle overs and most importantly, is someone who can serve KKR in many years to come.

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