Marco Jansen scripts history, achieves unique feat with exceptional show against Australia in first ODI

South Africa got off to a brilliant start to the ongoing ODI series against Australia. The two sides met at Kingsmead in Durban on September 24th, and South Africa managed to register a dominant 67-run victory in the clash. It is interesting to note that the Proteas came in to bat first and posted a total of 297 runs in the first innings.

Furthermore, the hosts limited the Aussies to 230, winning the game comfortably and taking the lead in the series. There were several performances from the game that stood out, but it was the showing of star all-rounder Marco Jansen that made the most impact.

Batting in the middle order, Jansen amassed 75 runs in 59 deliveries in the first innings of the clash. Furthermore, he impressed with the ball as well, bowling seven overs in the second innings; Jansen conceded 64 runs and took one wicket as well.

After the game, Jansen joined the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Younis Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Michael Clarke, and many more in the list of players with 50+ runs, 1+ wicket & 4+ catches in an ODI match.

Player with 50+ runs, 1+ wickets & 4+ catches in an ODI match

Sachin Tendulkar vs PAK, Dhaka, 1998

Younis Khan vs ZIM, Harare, 2002

Michael Clarke vs IND, Melbourne, 2004

Marcus Labuschagne vs ENG, Nottingham, 2024

Marco Jansen vs AUS, Durban, 2026*

Temba Bavuma opened up after South Africa’s win in Durban

With South Africa registering a dominant win in the clash, the side’s skipper, Temba Bavuma, took centre stage and talked about the performance that his side put in the game; he heaped praise on his side’s performance with the bat.

“Very satisfied for me. It was a good fight from the batters, from the bowlers. Looking at how both innings started in the first ten, both of them we were under pressure, but we managed. With the bat, get ourselves to a very competitive score on that wicket, and then similarly with the bowling as well. Again under pressure after the first ten, but we kind of stuck in and we were able to get on the right side of that result,” Bavuma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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