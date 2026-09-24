Matthew Breetzke's ton and Marco Jansen's historic day help South Africa pick 67-run win over Australia

New Delhi:

South Africa defeated Australia by 67 runs in the opening ODI of the three-match series in Durban. It was their first meeting in the format since the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In that game, Australia picked up a comfortable win following a stunning bowling show from Australia. Tonight, it was exactly the opposite, with Australia losing nine wickets for 101 runs.

Notably, the hosts were asked to bat after Mitchell Marsh won the toss, but Australia’s bowlers made early inroads. Josh Hazlewood provided the first breakthrough before Nathan Ellis removed Quinton de Kock for 18 with his first delivery in the eighth over. South Africa were reduced to 29/2 when Matthew Breetzke arrived at the crease. The in-form batter then anchored the innings while maintaining an attacking approach.

He eventually registered his second ODI century, scoring 112 runs in 106 balls. Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton contributed 30 and 27 respectively, but Australia continued to collect wickets and prevent South Africa from building a dominant total. Towards the latter half of the innings, all-rounder Marco Jansen played a vital role, scoring 75 runs off 59 balls. It gave the Proteas the much-needed acceleration they were looking for.

Courtesy of his effort, the hosts managed to post 297 runs on the board in the first innings. For Australia, Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets, while Adam Zampa picked two.

Australia start well during chase

Australia’s reply began at a much faster pace. Marsh led by example as he took the attack to the South African bowlers, scoring 60 off 36 deliveries. He was finally dismissed by Keshav Maharaj in the 10th over of the innings when Australia were on 90.

The South Africa spinner subsequently became central to South Africa’s control of the chase. He went on to pick four wickets in the match. On the other hand, Australia struggled to reproduce Marsh’s early momentum after his departure. Travis Head made 36, Cooper Connolly added 38 and Matt Renshaw scored 44, but none could sustain the chase long enough to put Australia back on course.

South Africa maintained pressure through regular wickets and eventually secured a comfortable win. For Jansen, it was a historic game as he became only the fifth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Younis Khan, Michael Clarke and Marnus Labuschagne to score 50+ in an ODI, claim at least one wicket and take four catches.

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