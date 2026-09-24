Japan Cricket COO explains benefits of playing India; long-term implications, impact among associate nations

New Delhi:

The cricketing world was treated to an unforgettable spectacle when India faced Japan in a historic one-off men's T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. Persistent rain forced the match to be shortened to five overs a side, which gave the hosts a realistic chance to pull off a massive upset and interestingly, they were extremely close to achieving that feat.

Japan’s disciplined spin attack brilliantly rattled a star-studded Indian batting lineup, restricting them to just 32/4 in five overs. In response, the hosts played fearless cricket early on, pushing the reigning world champions right down to the final delivery before falling short by a razor-thin margin of two runs.

For the Japan Cricket Association, the narrow defeat felt like a massive victory. Ahead of the fixture, social media was filled with dismissive chatter predicting that India would easily steamroller the hosts and post colossal totals. In reality, it was closer than anyone had predicted. The rain and the conditions surely played a role in that, but ultimately, it managed to shift the global narrative.

Japan Cricket Association Chief Operating Officer Alan Curr acknowledged that and noted that he expects people to take Japan cricket much more seriously now.

“I think credibility is probably quite a big thing. We saw lots of talk on social media in the build-up about how India was going to steamroller us and score 400 and all this sort of stuff. So hopefully now when people see that Japan are playing cricket, they might take us a bit more seriously and understand that actually, a lot of people outside of the associate world don't really follow associate cricket, don't really know what teams are like and what their skills are and how they perform. So the more opportunities that associate teams get to actually display their skills to a bigger audience, the more pleasantly surprised people are at the depth of talent around the world,” Curr said in an interaction with CricTracker.

Inspiring future generations and knocking on doors

The match served as a vital stepping stone for Japanese cricket, proving that elite competitiveness extends far beyond traditional Test-playing nations. By holding their own against world-class opposition on an international broadcast, Japan hope to have permanently altered perceptions of their domestic program. Addressing the broader cultural legacy and future aspirations of the sport in the country, Curr added that he hopes the move inspires other associate nations and that they grow stronger together.

“And so I think that for us to be able to play the part in that and change perceptions around what Japan cricket is, hopefully that's something that lasts a long, long time. And in terms of the broader impact of the game and the performance, I guess we won't know that for a little while. But I certainly hope that it does inspire more people in Japan to pick up a bat and ball and play the game. And I hope that it inspires other associate nations to knock on the door of the full members and see if they can get matches because all we did was ask, really,” Curr said.

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