Riyan Parag advises Vaibhav Suryavanshi to stay away from social media ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The 19th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) is all set to kick off on March 28, and ahead of the tournament, many fans will look forward to the performance of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The young superstar lit the IPL on fire in 2025 by becoming the youngest to ever score a century in the tournament.

However, with some stellar showings for India U19, Vaibhav has once again arrived in Rajasthan Royals’ camp for the IPL 2026, and this time around, the youngster will have a lot of expectations on his back.

Reflecting on the same, RR skipper Riyan Parag came forward and advised Vaibhav to stay away from social media. Furthermore, he also requested the media personnel to let the youngster be and let him enjoy playing cricket.

“As a captain, my message to him would be to not do a lot of press conferences or follow a lot of media. Let him just enjoy, which I will request you (media) as well. Do not reach out to his manager or anyone; just let him be. He's a 15-16 (14) year-old kid, let him play cricket. He's playing really well and he's going to make the country proud,” Parag said.

Parag backed Vaibhav to impress in IPL 2026

Furthermore, Parag admitted that there will be pressure that would come Vaibhav’s way, but he backed the youngster to play freely without any pressure and do well.

“Of course, he will have some pressure coming his way but I am going to tell him that whatever pressure is going to be there, Jaiswal will handle it as he is good enough to handle that role. My only message for Vaibhav is to go out and play. If the first ball is meant to be hit, hit it. There's no issue with that. I don't think any young player has done what he has done over the last one year. He is scoring runs everywhere,” he added.

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