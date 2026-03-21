Sri Lanka players instructed to clear fitness tests to get NOCs for IPL 2026

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 is right around the corner, and the marquee event is all set to kick off on March 28. Ahead of the start of the tournament, SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) has come forward and asked their players to pass fitness tests in order to be eligible for the no-objection certificates (NOCs) that would allow them to play in the IPL.

Notably, the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Nuwan Thushara (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are all due to arrive in India in the upcoming weeks for the IPL. Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka (both Delhi Capitals), and Kamindu Mendis (Sunrisers Hyderabad) have already passed the tests and have joined their teams.

Interestingly, the trio of Hasaranga, Malinga, and Pathirana were injured either during or in the build-up to the T20 World Cup, and it is crucial for SLC that they pass the fitness tests before they are granted the NOCs.

"Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a NOC to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his physical performance test. Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the physical performance test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained,” a SLC release said.

Pramodya Wickramasinghe is the driving factor behind the new rule

It is worth noting that the new national men's selection committee, led by Pramodya Wickramasinghe, is the biggest driving force behind the new fitness test rule. With no international assignment for Sri Lanka until May, the time in between is being looked at as a training period.

"At present, SLC is conducting an eight-week specialised physical training programme for all nationally contracted players," the board release said.

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