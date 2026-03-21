Wimbledon to introduce video review technology from 2026 season

WIMBLEDON, England:

Wimbledon will introduce video review technology from the 2026 edition, signalling a notable change in how matches are officiated at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The decision allows players to challenge selected calls made during matches, bringing the tournament in line with other Grand Slams that have already adopted similar systems.

The rollout will cover six courts, including Centre Court and No. 1 Court, along with four additional show courts. The system is expected to play a role in high-profile encounters, reflecting a wider push for improved consistency in decision-making. In an official statement, the AELTC outlined the scope of the new system.

“Players will be allowed to review specific judgment calls made by the chair umpire (such as, for example, ‘not-up’, ‘foul shot’, ‘touch’) either on a point-ending call, when a player immediately stops play, or immediately after the completion of a point (in the case of hindrance),” the statement read.

“Players will not be limited in the number of reviews they can request. This enhancement has been made as a result of feedback following the adoption of live electronic line-calling last year,” it was added.

Technicalities behind the new system

The technology will operate independently from the existing electronic line-calling system, which determines whether a shot lands in or out. Instead, its focus will be on situations that require human judgment, including double bounces, touches, and possible interference during rallies.

Players will be able to call for a review either immediately after a rally concludes or at the moment a decision halts play. With no cap on the number of challenges, competitors will have greater flexibility to question contentious moments during matches.

Meanwhile, the tournament has already changed in recent years. Most notably, the shift to a fully electronic line-calling system. That transition replaced traditional line judges but also faced criticism after a number of high-profile incidents during its early use. One such episode occurred in 2025 during a match involving Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Sonay Kartal, where a technical error drew attention to the limitations of the system.

Alongside the introduction of video reviews, Wimbledon will also enhance on-screen communication for spectators, with clearer visual indicators for “out” and “fault” calls displayed on scoreboards.