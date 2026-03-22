Jimmy Neesham to lead New Zealand against South Africa after Tom Latham's injury

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-game series between New Zealand and South Africa. The two sides will take on each other in the fourth T20I of the series at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on March 22. Ahead of the fourth T20I, NZC (New Zealand Cricket) came forward and announced that Jimmy Neesham will be leading the side in the fourth T20I.

It is worth noting that Neesham’s appointment as captain comes after Tom Latham, who was supposed to lead New Zealand in the final two T20Is of the series, sustained an injury. Latham was replaced by Tom Blundell in the squad, while Neesham replaced him as skipper.

Notably, Latham was struck on the thumb by South African pacer Nqobani Mokoena during the third T20I, at Eden Park on Friday. After the game, the star batter was taken for scans, and his availability for the fifth T20I of the series will be determined by the results of the scans.

Interestingly, this will be the first time that Neesham will be leading New Zealand. He is all set to become the 12th man to lead the Black Caps in T20I cricket.

New Zealand hope to clinch series

Speaking of the ongoing series, after the first three T20Is, the Black Caps hold the advantage in the lead. It is worth noting that New Zealand succumbed to a hefty loss in the first T20I.

However, after the first loss, the Black Caps have managed to put in some good performances and have registered back-to-back victories in the second and third T20I and now hold a 2-1 advantage over the Proteas.

If they go on to win the fourth T20I of the series, they will clinch the five-game affair, and that is exactly what will be on their mind.

Also Read: