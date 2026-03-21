Rwanda's Fanny Utagushumanide sets two new world records, with century against Ghana

New Delhi:

Rwanda’s teenage debutant Fanny Utagushimaninde created history on Friday, becoming the youngest centurion across genders in T20Is during the Nigeria Invitational Women’s T20 tournament. At just 15 years and 223 days old, Fanny reached her century against Ghana in the 18th over of Rwanda’s innings, setting multiple records in the process.

She surpassed Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako, who had held the record for the youngest T20I centurion at 16 years and 233 days when she scored against Mali in 2019. Her unbeaten 111 also became the highest score by a woman on T20I debut, overtaking Australia’s Karen Rolton, who had scored 96 not out against England in 2005.

Fueled by Fanny’s innings, Rwanda posted a formidable 210/3 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Ghana struggled to build partnerships and managed just 88/8, resulting in a comprehensive 122-run victory for the host team. Belise Murekatete claimed three wickets for Rwanda in the second innings.

How did Fanny build her innings?

Notably, Fanny’s knock stitched an opening partnership of 47 runs with Gisele Ishimwe before the latter fell to Grace Quaicoe. Her dismissal led to Rwanda losing control of the game, as they soon slipped to 97/3. However, Fanny and keeper-batter Merveille Uwase built together a strong 113-run stand that effectively secured the match and set the stage for Fanny’s record-breaking century.

“Congratulations to our very own Fanny Utagushimaninde. History made! Thank you for representing Rwanda with pride, passion, and determination. You continue to inspire a whole nation, keep shining,” Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports posted on X, congratulating the youngster.

In men’s T20Is, the youngest centurion record belongs to France’s Gustav McKeon, who scored a hundred against Switzerland in 2022 at 18 years and 280 days. Other male cricketers who have scored centuries on debut include Canada’s Matthews Spoors, Serbia’s Leslie Dunbar, Namibia’s JP Kotze, and Canada’s Ravinderpal Singh, though none of them represented full-member countries.