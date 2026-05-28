Former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen resigns as TMC's spokesperson, criticises party over RG Kar incident

Kolkata:

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Santanu Sen on Thursday resigned from the position of party's national spokesperson, citing the controversy around the RG Kar rape-murder case and corruption.

Sen, a former Rajya Sabha member and a councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), also wrote a letter to party supremo Mamata Banerjee in which he said he resigned in deference to the people's mandate in the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal.

The doctor-turned-politician said he always fought for the party and defended its views even after disagreeing with it on several of the issues.

"But in the current situation, when the people of Bengal have rejected us for various immoral acts and corruption, including the RG Kar case, the Abhaya case, and cash for job corruption, my mind no longer agrees to support them as a spokesperson in any way," he said.

"Therefore, I want to resign from the post of All India Spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, taking the verdict of the people into consideration. Please accept and honour my resignation," he added.

The development comes amid the ongoing rebellion and churn within the party following its defeat in the 2026 assembly elections, where it won just 80 out of the 294 constituencies in the state.

Several leaders have openly expressed their dissent against the party top brass. This also includes the Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who like Sen, has also resigned from all party positions.

Dastidar, a Lok Sabha member from the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency, also attended a review meeting of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kalyani, which further irked the TMC leadership. On Thursday, she also accused TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee, a Lok Sabha member from Serampore constituency, of 'verbally abusing' her inside the Lok Sabha and seeking action against him.

While the TMC has not reacted to Dastidar's allegations, Banerjee has refuted the charges and called them 'motivated'. "As for the allegations being made, the question is who said what and when. The problem lies in their intentions," Banerjee told news agency ANI.

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