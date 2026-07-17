SIT to submit interim report on Ram Temple donation theft case to Supreme Court on July 20: Sources

Ayodhya:

The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities involving donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has entered a crucial stage, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set to submit an interim report before the Supreme Court on Monday (July 20), sources said. According to the information available, the SIT has been directed to submit its findings directly to the apex court as part of the ongoing proceedings related to the case. Notably, the SIT's findings are likely to pave the way for sweeping changes in the temple's administration and donation-counting system.

SIT seeks more time to file final report

Sources said the SIT has approached the Uttar Pradesh government seeking additional time to complete its investigation and prepare the final report. Officials indicated that while substantial progress has been made in the probe, more time is required to examine all aspects of the alleged financial irregularities before submitting a comprehensive report. The three-member SIT, constituted by the UP government on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, was initially given 15 days to complete its probe. But its tenure was extended by another 15 days on July 1.

The final report is expected to have far-reaching implications for the functioning of the Ram Temple Trust. Sources said its recommendations could become the basis for major administrative reforms, particularly in the donation collection, cash handling and counting process. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting in Ayodhya on July 22, where the SIT's findings are expected to be discussed in detail.

UP govt assures strict action

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the state government is awaiting the SIT report and promised strict action against anyone found guilty. "Like everyone, we too are waiting for the SIT report. Have patience and remain assured, none will be spared. All those found guilty of this will have to face Hanumanji's mace," Maurya told PTI. A senior trust official also confirmed that the report is awaited but declined to comment further before it is officially submitted.

What the case is about

The case relates to allegations of financial irregularities concerning donations received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The SIT is examining the allegations and is expected to place its findings before the Supreme Court in accordance with the court's directions. No conclusions have yet been reached, and the investigation remains underway.

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