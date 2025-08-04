BGMI redeem code for August 2025: Unlock Rare Cobalt Storm Backpack for free KRAFTON has released official redeem codes for BGMI players to claim the rare Cobalt Storm Backpack. The pink-grade item is available for a limited time with a daily code drop until September 12, 2025. Each code can be used by only 10 players, so quick redemption is crucial.

New Delhi:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (commonly known as BGMI), a popular battle royale game in India, is offering redeem codes for the players, enabling them to unlock several rare in-game perks. Players could unlock the rare Cobalt Storm Backpack via monthly redeem codes, which are being released by KRAFTON India.

These pink-grade cosmetic items will add flair to your in-game character and will be available for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis. Codes are valid until September 12, 2025- so players have enough time, but they should still hurry, as they allow limited usage per code.

Redeem codes for the month

Here are the official redeem codes you can try today (only 10 redemptions allowed per code):

DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4 DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7 DPZOZN4QM898V7BH DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43 DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR DPZCFZUXWTXB738F DPZCGZ794A8D36KW DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6 DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3 DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8 DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK DPZBKZWME485RNFB DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5 DPZBOZGXVJJM935P DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5 DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF DPZBGZWXC5FQH759 DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW DPZBIZRQANAR637T DPZBPZU64WEDFXME DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5 DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4 DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94 DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9 DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB

Players must act quickly, as each code can be claimed by only 10 users.

What is BGMI?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.

It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.

(Image Source : BGMI)BGMI

How to claim the Cobalt Storm Backpack

Follow these steps to redeem your code and claim the reward:

Visit the official BGMI redemption page: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter your Character ID Enter the Redeem Code Fill in the Captcha Code and hit Submit You’ll get a confirmation message if successful Check your in-game mail to receive the reward

Rules to remember

Each code can only be used 10 times One code per day per account Cannot redeem through guest accounts Players must claim the item within 7 days via in-game mail Rewards must be used within 30 days of receiving them If the code is already used by 10 users, it will show "Code expired" or a similar message

Best feature of the game

One of BGMI’s standout features is its customisation system, allowing players to equip their characters with rare outfits, backpacks, skins, and emotes. Limited-time cosmetics like the Cobalt Storm Backpack not only enhance your visual presence but also reflect your loyalty and quick response during special events.