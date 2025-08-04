BGMI redeem code for August 2025: Unlock Rare Cobalt Storm Backpack for free

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (commonly known as BGMI), a popular battle royale game in India, is offering redeem codes for the players, enabling them to unlock several rare in-game perks. Players could unlock the rare Cobalt Storm Backpack via monthly redeem codes, which are being released by KRAFTON India.
These pink-grade cosmetic items will add flair to your in-game character and will be available for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis. Codes are valid until September 12, 2025- so players have enough time, but they should still hurry, as they allow limited usage per code.
Redeem codes for the month
Here are the official redeem codes you can try today (only 10 redemptions allowed per code):
- DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX
- DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4
- DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW
- DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA
- DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B
- DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7
- DPZOZN4QM898V7BH
- DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP
- DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43
- DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR
- DPZCFZUXWTXB738F
- DPZCGZ794A8D36KW
- DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6
- DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR
- DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU
- DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN
- DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD
- DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE
- DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3
- DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC
- DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N
- DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH
- DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS
- DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8
- DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK
- DPZBKZWME485RNFB
- DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N
- DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W
- DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5
- DPZBOZGXVJJM935P
- DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5
- DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF
- DPZBGZWXC5FQH759
- DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW
- DPZBIZRQANAR637T
- DPZBPZU64WEDFXME
- DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5
- DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK
- DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R
- DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN
- DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE
- DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU
- DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4
- DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94
- DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP
- DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP
- DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9
- DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD
- DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV
- DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB
Players must act quickly, as each code can be claimed by only 10 users.
What is BGMI?
BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.
It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.
How to claim the Cobalt Storm Backpack
Follow these steps to redeem your code and claim the reward:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your Character ID
- Enter the Redeem Code
- Fill in the Captcha Code and hit Submit
- You’ll get a confirmation message if successful
- Check your in-game mail to receive the reward
Rules to remember
- Each code can only be used 10 times
- One code per day per account
- Cannot redeem through guest accounts
- Players must claim the item within 7 days via in-game mail
- Rewards must be used within 30 days of receiving them
- If the code is already used by 10 users, it will show "Code expired" or a similar message
Best feature of the game
One of BGMI’s standout features is its customisation system, allowing players to equip their characters with rare outfits, backpacks, skins, and emotes. Limited-time cosmetics like the Cobalt Storm Backpack not only enhance your visual presence but also reflect your loyalty and quick response during special events.