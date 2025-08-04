Advertisement
  4. BGMI redeem code for August 2025: Unlock Rare Cobalt Storm Backpack for free

KRAFTON has released official redeem codes for BGMI players to claim the rare Cobalt Storm Backpack. The pink-grade item is available for a limited time with a daily code drop until September 12, 2025. Each code can be used by only 10 players, so quick redemption is crucial.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (commonly known as BGMI), a popular battle royale game in India, is offering redeem codes for the players, enabling them to unlock several rare in-game perks. Players could unlock the rare Cobalt Storm Backpack via monthly redeem codes, which are being released by KRAFTON India. 

These pink-grade cosmetic items will add flair to your in-game character and will be available for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis. Codes are valid until September 12, 2025- so players have enough time, but they should still hurry, as they allow limited usage per code.

Redeem codes for the month

Here are the official redeem codes you can try today (only 10 redemptions allowed per code):

  1. DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX
  2. DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4
  3. DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW
  4. DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA
  5. DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B
  6. DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7
  7. DPZOZN4QM898V7BH
  8. DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP
  9. DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43
  10. DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR
  11. DPZCFZUXWTXB738F
  12. DPZCGZ794A8D36KW
  13. DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6
  14. DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR
  15. DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU
  16. DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN
  17. DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD
  18. DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE
  19. DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3
  20. DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC
  21. DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N
  22. DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH
  23. DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS
  24. DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8
  25. DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK
  26. DPZBKZWME485RNFB
  27. DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N
  28. DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W
  29. DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5
  30. DPZBOZGXVJJM935P
  31. DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5
  32. DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF
  33. DPZBGZWXC5FQH759
  34. DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW
  35. DPZBIZRQANAR637T
  36. DPZBPZU64WEDFXME
  37. DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5
  38. DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK
  39. DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R
  40. DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN
  41. DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE
  42. DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU
  43. DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4
  44. DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94
  45. DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP
  46. DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP
  47. DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9
  48. DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD
  49. DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV
  50. DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB

Players must act quickly, as each code can be claimed by only 10 users.

What is BGMI?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a multiplayer battle royale game, originally developed by KRAFTON exclusively for Indian gamers. The game offers fast-paced survival matches, intense gameplay modes and unique outfits for a more engaging gameplay experience.

It was reported earlier that it became one of the most downloaded games in India and continues to dominate mobile gaming charts with regular updates and in-game events.

How to claim the Cobalt Storm Backpack

Follow these steps to redeem your code and claim the reward:

  1. Visit the official BGMI redemption page: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  2. Enter your Character ID
  3. Enter the Redeem Code
  4. Fill in the Captcha Code and hit Submit
  5. You’ll get a confirmation message if successful
  6. Check your in-game mail to receive the reward

Rules to remember

  1. Each code can only be used 10 times
  2. One code per day per account
  3. Cannot redeem through guest accounts
  4. Players must claim the item within 7 days via in-game mail
  5. Rewards must be used within 30 days of receiving them
  6. If the code is already used by 10 users, it will show "Code expired" or a similar message

Best feature of the game

One of BGMI’s standout features is its customisation system, allowing players to equip their characters with rare outfits, backpacks, skins, and emotes. Limited-time cosmetics like the Cobalt Storm Backpack not only enhance your visual presence but also reflect your loyalty and quick response during special events.

Top News

