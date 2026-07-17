Reunite NCP or join separately? Sharad Pawar faction mulls two ways to align with NDA as buzz grows

Mumbai:

Political activity surrounding both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has intensified in Maharashtra, with discussions reportedly underway over the possibility of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. According to sources, a final decision could be taken within the next 8 to 15 days.

Two formulas under consideration

Sources said two key formulas are being explored. The first involves a merger of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, after which the unified party would join the NDA.

If a merger is not possible, the second option is for Sharad Pawar's NCP to join the NDA as a separate political entity or extend support to the alliance from within or outside the government.

According to sources, a majority of legislators and MPs from the Sharad Pawar camp favour joining the NDA directly, believing participation in both the Centre and Maharashtra governments would strengthen the party, boost cadre morale and aid organisational expansion. They also believe remaining only an external supporter would offer limited political benefits.

Which NCP has how many MPs?

Following the 2023 party split, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions collectively hold a total of 9 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction commands 8 seats with MPs Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Ramsing Kolhe (Shirur), Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (Ahmadnagar), Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Beed), Suresh Gopinath Mhatre (Bhiwandi), Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare (Dindori), Dhairyasheel Rajsinh Mohite-Patil (Madha), and Amar Sharadrao Kale (Wardha). In contrast, the rival NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction secures just 1 seat, represented by Sunil Dattatray Tatkare in Raigad.

Internal differences in Ajit Pawar camp

Sources also claim the Ajit Pawar-led NCP is witnessing internal differences, with one camp led by Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar and another comprising Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

The reported dissatisfaction stems from organisational decisions after Sunetra Pawar became the party's national president. Sources said Patel and Tatkare feel sidelined, while several MLAs are also unhappy with Parth Pawar's functioning. Disagreements have reportedly emerged over organisational appointments and the party's future leadership, including speculation over a possible Union Cabinet expansion.

BJP eyeing loyalty factor

According to sources, the BJP prefers both NCP factions to enter the NDA together, believing a united party would ensure better coordination in both the state and the Centre. At the same time, the BJP is said to be mindful of Ajit Pawar's role in backing the NDA during a politically difficult period and is attempting to maintain a balance between the rival camps.

If a merger does not materialise, Sharad Pawar's NCP could still join the NDA independently while retaining its separate identity. Another option under discussion is extending outside support to the NDA without formally joining the government. Sources also said merger talks with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena received little support, with Sharad Pawar and several leaders reportedly believing such an arrangement would not align with their political ideology.

According to sources, if Sharad Pawar's NCP joins the NDA, Supriya Sule could play a significant role in national politics, while Jayant Patil may be given a key role in Maharashtra. However, all developments remain subject to discussions among both NCP factions, the NDA leadership and upcoming political meetings.

Also read: Sharad Pawar-led NCP likely to back Women's Reservation, Delimitation Bills in Monsoon Session