Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold tipped to launch on August 20: Price in India, features and design leaked Google is set to launch the Pixel 10 series globally and in India on August 20, 2025. The highlight of the series is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a premium foldable phone expected to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Leaks reveal its price in India could start at Rs 179999, with top-tier specs.

New Delhi:

Google is all set to unveil the latest Pixel 10 series on August 20 (2025), with both global and Indian launches that are happening on the same day. The company is expected to unleash four new variants— Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. As per the leaks, the foldable variant is grabbing the most attention, especially as it prepares to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Expected price in India

According to the leaks, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may arrive in the Indian market at a starting price tag of Rs 1,79,999. While the smartphone is likely to launch on August 20, it may go on sale sometime later (timeline unspecified). Many are already questioning whether the high price tag will be justified, considering the intense competition in the foldable smartphone market.

Leaked design and display

Design-wise, Google is focusing on slimmer bezels this time, particularly on the outer display, which could give it a sleeker look than its predecessor. However, no major structural design changes are expected. The device is likely to sport a 6.4-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience.

Camera setup and performance

On the camera front, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumoured to feature a triple rear camera setup:

48MP primary sensor

10.5MP ultra-wide lens

10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom

It may also include two 10MP cameras, one on the front and one on the cover display, for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Power and hardware

Under the hood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be powered by Google’s Tensor G5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage. It is expected to come with a 5015mAh battery supporting both fast wired and wireless charging, making it a true flagship in terms of performance.