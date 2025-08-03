Redmi Note 13 Pro gets Rs 10000 price cut on Flipkart: Now available below Rs 20000

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro, which was launched last year (in 2024) with premium flagship features like a 200MP main shooter, IP54 rating and more, has witnessed a massive price drop in India. The phone, which was originally priced at Rs 28,999, is now available for as low as Rs 19,699 on the platform.
This is a great opportunity for those users who are looking for a powerful camera phone under Rs 20,000. Customers can also avail of an instant 5 per cent discount on select bank cards and bring it home via EMIs starting at Rs 693.
About the phone: Storage variants and pricing
The Redmi Note 13 Pro is available in the following storage options:
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM and 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
All variants are now listed at a reduced price tag during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.
Key features and specifications
Display: The phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports Dolby Vision and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Performance: It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and it is further paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Battery and charging: The phone is backed by a 5100mAh battery, and further supports 67W fast charging.
Durability: The phone comes with an IP54 rated, which offers protection from water splashes.
Camera setup for photography lovers
- Rear cameras: Triple camera system with a 200MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor.
- Front camera: A 16MP selfie camera for crisp video calls and selfies.
Should you buy the Redmi Note 13 Pro?
At the current discounted price, Redmi Note 13 Pro offers excellent value—especially for users who want flagship-like camera quality, strong performance, and fast charging support on a budget.
