Nathan Lyon scripts history, surpasses legendary Australian pacer to achieve major feat in Adelaide Test Veteran Australia spinner Nathan Lyon with his two wickets in the early stages of day 2 of the third Ashes Test went on to surpass Glenn McGrath in the list of Australians with the most Test wickets in history.

Adelaide:

Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test got off to the worst of starts for England. Taking on Australia at the Adelaide Oval, England conceded 371 runs in the first innings of the game, and when the side came out to bat, they failed to get off to a good start as they ended up losing four wickets within the first 22 overs.

At the forefront of England’s dismal performance with the bat stood Nathan Lyon. The veteran spinner left the visitors completely helpless in the first innings, dismissing Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett in the same over, taking his first two wickets of the game.

Doing so, Lyon went on to surpass former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath in the list of Australian players with the most Test wickets. Notably, McGrath had a total of 563 Test wickets to his name in 124 matches. With his first two wickets of the innings, Lyon now had 564 wickets to his name.

Australia continue to dominate England

Speaking of the game between Australia and England, the hosts got off to a brilliant start to the clash in Adelaide. Batting first, Australia saw Usman Khawaja score 82 runs in 126 deliveries, with Alex Carey adding 106 runs in 143 deliveries.

Furthermore, Mitchell Starc continued to contribute with the bat, adding 54 runs in 75 deliveries. In the first innings, Australia posted a total of 371 runs. Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker for England in the first innings with five wickets to his name.

Will Jacks and Brydon Carse took two wickets each, with Josh Tongue striking once as well. Coming out to bat, Zak Crawley was sent back for nine runs, with Ben Duckett adding 29. England found themselves on a score of 85-4 after 23 overs of the first innings.

