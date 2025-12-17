IND vs SA 4th T20I: Fans protest outside Ekana in Lucknow, demanding full refund after match called off Fans in Lucknow demanded refunds after the 4th T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned without a toss due to excessive fog. The Ekana Stadium was full, but repeated inspections failed, forcing officials to call off the match.

Lucknow:

Anger spilt outside the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday night after the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled, leaving thousands of spectators frustrated and demanding compensation. Persistent fog over Lucknow forced officials to call off the contest, with no toss taking place.

The stadium had been filled to capacity as fans arrived in large numbers, hoping to watch India face the Proteas in what was expected to be a decisive encounter. India entered the match with momentum, having won all three previous internationals played at the venue. Another victory would have ensured the series belonged to Suryakumar Yadav’s side. Instead, weather conditions took control of the evening.

As visibility continued to deteriorate, supporters were seen voicing their displeasure outside the venue. Videos circulating from the stadium showed fans holding match tickets and appealing directly to authorities for refunds after being denied any on-field action.

"I sold three sacks of wheat and came here to watch the match. I want my money back..."

Others expressed disappointment at missing the chance to watch the national side play on home soil.

One fan said they were heartbroken not to see the Indian team in action on the day.

Delay and more delay

The fixture had been scheduled for a 7 pm start, with captains due for the toss at 6:30 pm. However, thick fog had already begun to settle by that time, prompting officials to carry out their first inspection. A follow-up assessment was planned shortly after, but conditions showed no improvement.

Further checks were conducted at 7:30 pm and again at 8 pm. By then, moisture from the fog and dew had started affecting the outfield, with dampness visible on the boundary rover’s wheels. Ground staff were forced to lay a heavy cover over the pitch to prevent further damage after it had already been rolled.

Three additional inspections followed, all ending with the same conclusion. With visibility failing to improve, the match was officially abandoned at 9:30 pm. The decision drew criticism toward the BCCI, with questions raised over scheduling matches in regions prone to winter fog.

Meanwhile, with the Lucknow fixture wiped out, attention now shifts to the final game of the series, which is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on December 19.