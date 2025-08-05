` Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition launched with 3-year warranty, free Knox Suite access | Technology News – India TV
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition launched with 3-year warranty, free Knox Suite access

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition launched with 3-year warranty, free Knox Suite access

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition in Germany, tailored specifically for businesses. This variant offers a three-year warranty, one-year free access to Samsung Knox Suite, and retains the same powerful specs as the standard Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Image Source : Samsung
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading smart device has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, starting in Germany. Designed for business users, this model includes key productivity and security enhancements, setting it apart from the standard version.

Key differences in Enterprise Edition

Unlike the regular Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition comes with:

  • Three-year warranty for extended device protection
  • One-year free subscription to Samsung Knox Suite, offering advanced device management and security tools
  • Available in Jetblack colour and 512GB storage

The price has not been disclosed yet (by the time of writing), as it is expected to be distributed through enterprise channels.

Features and specifications

Just like the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition includes:

  • The device comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ foldable AMOLED display (120Hz, up to 2,600 nits brightness)
  • It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ cover display with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor
  • Operating system: Android 16 with One UI 8
  • Photographer: 200MP triple rear camera setup, plus two 10MP selfie cameras
  • Battery: It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support
  • Protection: IP48 water/dust resistance, Armor Aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear

AI and Security features

The Enterprise Edition is equipped with advanced AI tools such as:

  • Google Gemini Live
  • Circle to Search
  • AI Results View
  • Writing and Drawing Assist

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs 215g, making it a premium yet manageable foldable for professionals.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, Samsung is targeting the growing demand for secure, AI-powered foldables in the business sector. By bundling advanced security via Knox Suite, extended warranty, and productivity-centric features, Samsung positions the Fold 7 not just as a flagship smartphone but as a serious enterprise tool. As global expansion is expected, Indian businesses, too, might soon get access to this powerful business-ready foldable.

Google Pixel 10 series to launch on August 20, arriving in India on August 21: Details here

BGMI redeem code for August 2025: Unlock Rare Cobalt Storm Backpack for free

Vivo Y400 5G launched with IP69 rating, 90W charging and 32MP selfie camera at Rs 21999

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Tech News Samsung
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\