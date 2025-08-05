Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition launched with 3-year warranty, free Knox Suite access

Samsung, one of the leading smart device has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, starting in Germany. Designed for business users, this model includes key productivity and security enhancements, setting it apart from the standard version.
Key differences in Enterprise Edition
Unlike the regular Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition comes with:
- Three-year warranty for extended device protection
- One-year free subscription to Samsung Knox Suite, offering advanced device management and security tools
- Available in Jetblack colour and 512GB storage
The price has not been disclosed yet (by the time of writing), as it is expected to be distributed through enterprise channels.
Features and specifications
Just like the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition includes:
- The device comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ foldable AMOLED display (120Hz, up to 2,600 nits brightness)
- It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ cover display with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection
- It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor
- Operating system: Android 16 with One UI 8
- Photographer: 200MP triple rear camera setup, plus two 10MP selfie cameras
- Battery: It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support
- Protection: IP48 water/dust resistance, Armor Aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear
AI and Security features
The Enterprise Edition is equipped with advanced AI tools such as:
- Google Gemini Live
- Circle to Search
- AI Results View
- Writing and Drawing Assist
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs 215g, making it a premium yet manageable foldable for professionals.
With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, Samsung is targeting the growing demand for secure, AI-powered foldables in the business sector. By bundling advanced security via Knox Suite, extended warranty, and productivity-centric features, Samsung positions the Fold 7 not just as a flagship smartphone but as a serious enterprise tool. As global expansion is expected, Indian businesses, too, might soon get access to this powerful business-ready foldable.