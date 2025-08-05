Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition launched with 3-year warranty, free Knox Suite access Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition in Germany, tailored specifically for businesses. This variant offers a three-year warranty, one-year free access to Samsung Knox Suite, and retains the same powerful specs as the standard Fold 7.

Samsung, one of the leading smart device has officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, starting in Germany. Designed for business users, this model includes key productivity and security enhancements, setting it apart from the standard version.

Key differences in Enterprise Edition

Unlike the regular Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition comes with:

Three-year warranty for extended device protection

One-year free subscription to Samsung Knox Suite, offering advanced device management and security tools

Available in Jetblack colour and 512GB storage

The price has not been disclosed yet (by the time of writing), as it is expected to be distributed through enterprise channels.

Features and specifications

Just like the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Enterprise Edition includes:

The device comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ foldable AMOLED display (120Hz, up to 2,600 nits brightness)

It comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ cover display with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor

Operating system: Android 16 with One UI 8

Photographer: 200MP triple rear camera setup, plus two 10MP selfie cameras

Battery: It is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and wireless charging support

Protection: IP48 water/dust resistance, Armor Aluminium frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the rear

AI and Security features

The Enterprise Edition is equipped with advanced AI tools such as:

Google Gemini Live

Circle to Search

AI Results View

Writing and Drawing Assist

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and weighs 215g, making it a premium yet manageable foldable for professionals.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition, Samsung is targeting the growing demand for secure, AI-powered foldables in the business sector. By bundling advanced security via Knox Suite, extended warranty, and productivity-centric features, Samsung positions the Fold 7 not just as a flagship smartphone but as a serious enterprise tool. As global expansion is expected, Indian businesses, too, might soon get access to this powerful business-ready foldable.