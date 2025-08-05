Vivo Y400 5G launched with IP69 rating, 90W charging and 32MP selfie camera at Rs 21999 Vivo has launched the Vivo Y400 5G in India on August 4, 2025, targeting mid-range buyers with premium features like IP69 water resistance, Gen AI tools, and a 6,000mAh battery.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Y400 5G, in India, bringing premium features to budget-conscious buyers. The new handset comes with Gen AI tools, including AI Transcript Assist, Circle to Search, and Focus Mode. It also stands out with its support for underwater photography, as it boasts IP69 water resistance, according to Vivo. Additionally, it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Uniquely, it also supports underwater photography, a rare offering which is found under this price segment.

IP68 and IP69 rated with wet touch support

Vivo has equipped the Y400 5G with IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it highly resistant to water and dust. The phone even supports touch input with wet hands, making it suitable for rugged use or rainy environments.

Powerful cameras with AI enhancements

In the camera department, the Vivo Y400 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 32MP front camera for selfies. The camera app includes Live Photo, AI Erase 2.0, and AI Photo Enhance, offering smarter photo editing and shooting capabilities.

(Image Source : VIVO)Vivo Y400 5G

6000mAh battery and 90W fast charging

The phone is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery, and Vivo includes a 90W fast charger in the box, ensuring quick recharging.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip with extended RAM

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset (4nm), the Vivo Y400 5G includes 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, plus an extra 8GB virtual RAM for smoother multitasking.

Price in India and sale date

The Vivo Y400 5G will be available in Glam White and Olive Green colour options.

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

Sales for the device will start from August 7 (2025), from the official e-store of Vivo India, and other leading e-commerce players- Flipkart, Amazon and retail stores.