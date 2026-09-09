US destroys five Iranian oil tankers near Kharg Island in response to missile attacks on American Navy warship

Washington:

The United States destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers near Kharg Island after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) twice targeted an American Navy warship with ballistic missiles over the past two days, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

US destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers

According to CENTCOM, the targeted American warship successfully evaded both attempted missile strikes and suffered no personnel injuries or operational damage, remaining on active patrol in regional waters.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers, Sept. 8, after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles twice over the past two days. The US warship successfully evaded the attempted Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

In what it described as a response to Iran's most recent failed attacks, CENTCOM said US forces conducted coordinated strikes against five vessels belonging to Iran's state-linked maritime fleet. "Four crude oil carriers, the M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, and M/T Riesco, were destroyed in the Gulf of Oman, while a fifth vessel, the M/T Derya, was hit near Kharg Island," it said.

It added that US forces issued direct instructions commanding the crews of all five vessels to evacuate prior to the strikes.

"Iran has used the tankers as part of a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies," CENTCOM said, adding that Iran had no means to defend the vessels.

US destroyed 3 Iranian oil tankers

This was the second major operation against Iranian maritime infrastructure within three days.

Earlier on September 5, CENTCOM said it destroyed three Iranian crude oil carriers after the IRGC allegedly tried to attack a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer. "On Sept. 5, CENTCOM forces destroyed three Iranian crude oil carriers after the IRGC tried to attack a U.S. aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer. All IRGC attempts against U.S. Navy warships have failed," CENTCOM said.

Iran strikes US military airbase in Jordan

On the other hand, Iran's IRGC launched ballistic missile strikes against a US military airbase in Jordan and two American Navy destroyers, according to state media reports.

In an official statement carried by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the IRGC stated that the military operation, codenamed "Ya Haidar Karrar", was launched to avenge recent US attacks on Iranian oil tankers.

The IRGC confirmed that its forces targeted the US-operated Al-Azraq airbase in Jordan using liquid- and solid-fuel ballistic missiles. According to the statement, the strikes hit aircraft hangars and shelters housing F-35, F-16, and F-15 fighter jets.

"In response to the aggressive actions and evil harassment of Iranian oil tankers and ships by the terrorist army of the Great Satan, the powerful aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps... attacked the DDG-119 and DDG-53 combat destroyers carrying cruise and Aegis missiles with powerful ballistic missiles," the IRGC statement read.

(With ANI inputs)

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