Garmin launches Forerunner 970 and 570 for pro runners and triathletes: Price, availability and more Garmin has launched its two latest premium GPS smartwatches- the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570 in India. The wearables are designed specifically for runners and triathletes. They are packed with cutting-edge health and performance features.

Garmin, known for its innovation in GPS and fitness wearables, has introduced two new smartwatches in India, the Forerunner 970 and Forerunner 570. These high-end GPS smartwatches are built for serious runners, triathletes, and fitness enthusiasts looking for top-tier training tools, recovery insights, and performance tracking.

Pricing and availability in India

Garmin has priced the Forerunner 570 at Rs 66,990 and the Forerunner 970 at Rs 90,990. Both models are available to order starting August 6 via the official Garmin India website. Buyers will also get a 2-year warranty on their purchase.

Premium design with AMOLED displays

Both the Forerunner 970 and 570 feature Garmin’s brightest AMOLED touchscreen displays to date, along with button-based controls for all-weather use. The 570 comes with a sleek aluminium bezel, while the 970 offers a more rugged build with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and titanium bezel. The watches are available in multiple sizes (42 mm and 47 mm) and stylish colour variants.

Forerunner 970: Built for elite training and endurance

The flagship Forerunner 970 offers premium features like full-colour maps, multi-band GPS, and built-in turn-by-turn navigation. Designed for long-distance athletes, it also includes a built-in LED flashlight for visibility during low-light training.

Exclusive features of Forerunner 970:

Running tolerance: Suggests weekly mileage limits to avoid overtraining Running economy and step speed loss: Advanced metrics with HRM 600 sensor (sold separately) Training readiness score: Assesses sleep, stress, and recovery to guide daily workouts Dynamic round-trip routing: Suggests looped routes with auto rerouting if off-track Up to 15 days of battery life while using in smartwatch mode

It is available in premium colour options such as Carbon Grey, DLC Titanium and Soft Gold Titanium.

Forerunner 570: Smart tracking for goal-driven athletes

The Forerunner 570 supports adaptive training for running, triathlon, and strength activities. It includes detailed health and fitness tracking with metrics like VO2 max, performance condition, acute load, and wrist-based running power.

Garmin Forerunner 570: Key features

Sleep coach: Offers personalised sleep insights and rest recommendations Safety tools: Includes incident detection and live location sharing Bright AMOLED display: In a stylish aluminium finish Up to 11 days of battery life: In smartwatch mode, 18 hours in GPS mode

The 570 is available in two sizes (42 mm and 47 mm) and six vibrant colours.