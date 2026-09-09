Iran fires missiles at US targets in Jordan after America destroys 5 Iranian oil tankers in fresh escalation

Tehran:

Iran has launched a fresh barrage of ballistic missiles towards US military targets in Jordan, the Associated Press reported citing Iranian state-run media, in the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Washington. The missile attack came shortly after the US military destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers in response to attempted ballistic missile strikes on an American Navy warship. The latest exchange has further intensified the confrontation between the two countries, with military activity increasingly focused around Iran's oil infrastructure and the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The US has been combining military operations with economic pressure aimed at restricting Iran's ability to generate revenue and sustain its war effort.

Iran's retaliatory missile attack was reportedly aimed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, a key facility used by US forces in the region, as per CNN. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was targeting American military assets, including fighter aircraft stationed at the base.

Jordan's armed forces said its air-defence systems intercepted 18 of the 20 ballistic missiles launched towards the country. The remaining two missiles landed in unpopulated areas, according to the Jordanian military. No casualties were reported in the attack. The US military has not immediately provided details on whether any American assets at the Jordanian base were damaged.

US destroys five Iranian oil tankers

The Iranian missile strike came after the US Central Command said it had destroyed five Iranian crude oil carriers on Tuesday. The American military said the action was carried out after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attempted to strike a US Navy warship with ballistic missiles on two occasions over the previous two days.

According to CENTCOM, the American warship managed to evade the attacks and continued operating in regional waters, with no US personnel injured. The five tankers targeted by American forces were identified as M/T Kaviz, M/T Charminar, M/T Horizon 1, M/T Riesco and M/T Derya. Four were struck in the Gulf of Oman, while the fifth was targeted near Iran's Kharg Island.

American forces reportedly instructed the crews to abandon the vessels before the tankers were struck and rendered inoperable. CENTCOM has alleged that the vessels were connected to a multibillion-dollar shadow network used to generate funds for Iran's Revolutionary Guard and its regional allies.

Strait of Hormuz becomes centre of confrontation

The fresh military exchanges are taking place against the backdrop of growing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy shipments. The US has stepped up efforts to restrict Iran's oil exports while maintaining a naval blockade around Iranian ports.

Washington has also been carrying out escort operations for commercial vessels moving through the strategic waterway as part of its broader strategy to increase economic and military pressure on Tehran. The focus on Iranian oil tankers is particularly significant because Washington says the vessels help finance Iran's Revolutionary Guard and its regional proxy network.

Why Jordan has become a key target

Jordan's geographical position and its close military partnership with Washington have made the country an important part of US operations in the Middle East. American forces have access to multiple military installations in Jordan, with Muwaffaq Salti Air Base serving as a significant logistics and operational hub. The presence of US forces has also exposed Jordan to the wider conflict. The kingdom has repeatedly faced missile and drone threats linked to the broader regional confrontation, while maintaining that it was not a party to the war.

(With inputs from AP)

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