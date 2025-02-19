Facebook updates its policy, to delete live videos after specified number of days Facebook has revised its policy regarding live videos. Live videos created from user accounts will now be deleted after a few days. However, users have the option to download their live videos before they are removed.

Facebook has updated its policy regarding the downloading of live videos, announcing that users' live broadcasts will now be automatically deleted after a certain period. This information was shared by Meta in a recent blog post. According to the new policy, live videos streamed from users' profiles or pages will be removed after 30 days. The live video feature was first introduced on Facebook in February 2016, following its initial rollout in the Facebook Mention app back in August 2015, which later became known as Facebook Live.

Users have expressed a strong appreciation for the Facebook Live feature, as it allows them to share real-time experiences with their followers and friends on the platform. Starting from February 19, 2025, Meta stated that livestreamed videos will be automatically deleted after a 30-day period. However, users will have the opportunity to download their videos during this timeframe.

Even after the videos are removed from profiles or pages, users will have a 90-day window to download them. Once deleted, these videos will be moved to an archive section, and users will receive email notifications reminding them to download the videos. To facilitate this process, Facebook has introduced a new tool that enables users to download their live videos, either individually or in bulk.

How to download Live Videos

To download a single video, users need to navigate to their Facebook profile, page, or the Meta Business Suite.

Once logged in, they will find the video tab, and web users can access the live tab.

From there, users can select the video they wish to download, enter full-screen mode, and click on the download video option.

How to download videos in bulk

For those interested in downloading multiple live videos at once, they can tap on the notification icon and choose the download flow.

Users will need to select a device location after specifying the desired date range, allowing them to download several videos simultaneously by creating a downloadable file.

Alternatively, users can also access the activity log on their Facebook page to download one or more videos.

By selecting the corresponding date range and the videos they wish to retrieve, users can easily complete the download process.

How to transfer Live Videos

Additionally, users have the option to transfer their Facebook live videos to cloud storage platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox. After logging into these services, they can seamlessly transfer their Facebook live videos for safekeeping.

