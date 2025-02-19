DoT orders Google, Facebook, and X to immediately remove this content or face action The Department of Telecommunications has ordered the immediate removal of specific content from social media platforms. According to the new Telecom Act 2023, this content is promoting criminal activities.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive to remove specific content from all social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Google, and X. Social media companies are required to take down this content by February 28, 2025, in compliance with the DoT's order. They have a 10-day window to do so. The Department has stated that this particular content violates the Telecommunications Act of 2023 and poses a risk, as scammers could exploit it to defraud individuals.

Instructions for content removal

In its advisory, the DoT has specifically instructed platforms like Facebook, Google, and X to eliminate any content where influencers share methods for bypassing Calling Line Identification (CLI). Various influencers have posted videos demonstrating how to display a different number to call recipients without revealing the actual number by circumventing CLI. The DoT warns that such videos can be misused by scammers to deceive the public.

CLI spoofing

Under the new Telecommunications Act, this practice is categorised as CLI Spoofing. While social media platforms typically fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as per the IT Act, the DoT has taken this step due to the content’s non-compliance with the Telecommunications Act.

Criminal action

The DoT has released this advisory under Section 42(3)(c) of the Telecom Act, referencing Sections 42(3)(e) and 42(7), which address telecom identification tampering and the fraudulent use of subscriber identity modules. Offenses in this realm are treated as non-bailable under the Telecom Act of 2023, meaning that criminal charges could be pursued.

Penalty provisions

Violating this rule could lead to imprisonment for up to three years and fines reaching Rs 50 lakh. Section 42(6) outlines that penalties may be imposed on both video uploaders and the social media platforms facilitating this content. The DoT has emphasized that tampering with telecom identifiers—such as CLI, IP addresses, or IMEI numbers—will be classified as criminal activity. Thus, social media applications hosting such material will be compelled to remove it.

ALSO READ: BSNL implements new measures, improves network stability, after achieving profits for first time in 17 years