BSNL implements new measures, improves network stability, after achieving profits for first time in 17 years BSNL subscribers were complaining about call drops and frequent disconnections. The company also lost more than 3 lakh subscribers in November. However, it is now working on improving network stability.

BSNL regained prominence last year, especially after major telecom operators in India such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi raised their recharge plans. This change greatly benefited the state-owned telecom company, leading to an increase of over 5 million subscribers following the tariff hike. This turnaround enabled BSNL to report a profit of Rs 262 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

In response to the tariff increases by private telecom operators, BSNL implemented various strategies to attract potential subscribers, including an accelerated rollout of 4G services, the initiation of 5G testing, and enhancements to customer service. However, despite these efforts, many subscribers voiced concerns regarding network stability and frequent call drops, resulting in a loss of more than 300,000 subscribers after four months of growth.

Recognizing these issues, the government has taken steps to improve network reliability. BSNL recently announced via its X (formerly Twitter) account that it has made significant progress in bolstering its core infrastructure to provide faster internet speeds and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for users. As part of this initiative, the company successfully installed 30,000 new battery sets, crucial for maintaining reliable service during power outages. Moreover, over 15,000 power plants are now fully operational, offering a solid energy supply for network operations.

Looking ahead, BSNL has ambitious plans to further expand its network, aiming to have an additional 35,000 power plants operational by June 2025. This endeavor underscores its commitment to delivering dependable telecommunications services to its users.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has implemented stricter regulations to address unsolicited commercial communication. The authority has established fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for individuals engaging in marketing calls. Additionally, a new Do-Not-Disturb (DND) app has been introduced, enabling mobile users to customize their preferences regarding marketing calls. Under the latest guidelines of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), repeat offenders may incur fines escalating to Rs 10 lakh.

