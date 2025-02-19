Google Pixel 7 gets 43 percent off, now available for just Rs 1,196 per month The price of the Google Pixel 7 has significantly dropped once again. You can now purchase this smartphone at a substantial discount.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, there’s some exciting news for you. While the mid-range segment offers a variety of choices, premium smartphones are a bit harder to come by. Google Pixel phones have consistently been recognized in the premium category, and if you’re searching for a unique and stylish device, there’s no better option than a Pixel smartphone. Google has also recently announced that the Pixel 7 will receive Android 18 update by 2027.

Google Pixel 7 discount

Right now, there's a fantastic opportunity to purchase the Google Pixel 7. Its price has significantly dropped recently, making it more accessible. The Google Pixel 7 boasts an impressive camera setup and a high-performance chipset, and you can snag it at a whopping 43 percent discount on Flipkart, making this an offer you shouldn’t miss.

The Google Pixel 7 (128GB) is currently listed at Rs 59,999 on Flipkart, but you can snag it for nearly half that price. With the ongoing promotion, you can get this premium smartphone for just Rs 33,999. This means you’ll effectively save Rs 26,000 thanks to the substantial discount.

If you’re working with a tighter budget, Flipkart also offers an EMI option, allowing you to bring this phone home for just Rs 1,196 per month. Additionally, there is an exchange offer available, enabling you to save big by trading in your old phone. You could get up to Rs 30,750 off, so if you manage to save around Rs 15,000 through the exchange, you could purchase the Google Pixel 7 for as low as Rs 18,999.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Google Pixel 7 features a sturdy aluminum frame and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It boasts a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 13, which is upgradable up to Android 18.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset for top-notch performance. The Pixel 7 offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Plus, there's a 10.8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

