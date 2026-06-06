Delhi fire: Malviya Nagar hotel cook arrested, probe finds his negligence led to tragedy that killed 21

New Delhi:

The investigation into the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire, which claimed 21 lives and left 28 others injured, has intensified with Delhi Police arresting another accused linked to the tragedy. Officials on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the hotel's cook, identified as Keshav Negi (65), a resident of Dilshad Garden. According to investigators, preliminary findings indicate that negligence on the part of the cook played a significant role in triggering the blaze that engulfed the five-storey building.

Fire exposes serious safety lapses

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay Hotel, operating in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, on June 3. The blaze rapidly spread through the building, trapping occupants inside and leading to one of the deadliest fire incidents witnessed in the national capital in recent years.

Investigators have found multiple safety violations at the premises. The hotel was allegedly operating without the mandatory Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). Officials further stated that the building had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main entrance, factors that severely hampered evacuation efforts during the emergency.

Among the 21 victims were 10 Indian nationals, nine African nationals and two citizens of Turkmenistan.

Hotel owner in police custody

Delhi Police had earlier arrested hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj shortly after the incident. Bajaj was traced and detained following an intensive search operation after police issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him and his wife.

He has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, causing damage to property, endangering life and negligent conduct involving fire.

A Saket court has sent Bajaj to four days of police custody to facilitate further investigation into the tragedy. The hotel owner is also facing legal scrutiny in a separate case involving alleged facilitation of illegal immigration.

According to Delhi Police, Bajaj admitted during questioning that he knowingly allowed Bangladeshi nationals Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar to use his Chattarpur residential address to obtain Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports, in exchange for money.

Police said the accused were residing in Delhi using fraudulently obtained documents. Following the investigation, Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar were arrested and a chargesheet has already been filed before the court.

Delhi government orders safety review

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened a high-level meeting to review fire safety compliance and tackle unauthorised constructions across the capital.

The Delhi government has asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone found responsible for the incident, including building owners, officials and other individuals whose negligence may have contributed to the loss of life.

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