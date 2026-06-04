'Even death couldn't separate them': African couple found dead in each other's arms in Delhi hotel fire

New Delhi:

They say "till death do us part", but for one African couple caught in Delhi's devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire, even death could not separate them. In one of the tragedy's most heartbreaking stories, the couple, who had travelled to the capital for IVF treatment, were found dead in each other's arms after a massive blaze swept through the hotel, claiming 21 lives.

The couple, among the 12 foreign nationals killed in Wednesday's fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, were discovered inside a bathroom on the ground floor, where they had apparently sought refuge as thick smoke and flames rapidly engulfed the building.

Hospital staff and local residents familiar with the couple said they had been staying at the facility while receiving fertility treatment at a nearby hospital.

Enduring bond even in death

Speaking to news agency PTI, Wasim Raja, a duty in-charge at Max Smart Hospital who was among the first responders, described the scene as one that surpassed even the Taj Mahal as a symbol of love.

"We somehow managed to open the bathroom door and saw something that is beyond words to describe. I have seen many dead bodies during my career, but nothing compares to what I saw there," Raja told PTI.

According to him, the woman, who appeared to have recently undergone a medical procedure and bore a surgery mark on her head, was seated on the toilet seat, while her husband sat on a chair beside her. "They were holding each other. Their arms were wrapped around one another, and her head was resting on his shoulder," he said.

For the African couple, however, the journey ended in a tragedy that rescuers say revealed an enduring bond even in death.

Court sends hotel owner to 4 days' police custody

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody in connection with the case. Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking the accused's custodial interrogation for four days.

Bajaj was arrested on Wednesday, hours after the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, while Delhi Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding hotel manager.

Police probe underway

Investigators probing the incident have since found that the building's rooftop exit was allegedly blocked and that cooking heaters were being used in multiple guest rooms. Police have also alleged large-scale violations in the operation of the establishment, which was permitted to run only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25.

Among the victims were several foreign nationals from African and Central Asian countries who had chosen Delhi as a temporary home while seeking medical treatment, employment or business opportunities.

Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 (negligence conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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