Sunil Gavaskar pauses speech to answer wife's phone call, wins netizens' hearts: Watch

New Delhi:

Legendary former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has gone viral once more. The former India great has captured netizens’ attention after being seen answering a phone call from his wife during his keynote address at an event. The incident happened when Gavaskar was present at an event in Mumbai.

The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Mumbai Airport. Sunil Gavaskar was in attendance as the chief guest of the event, celebrating the 'Gift of Life' initiative. It is worth noting that the initiative has provided free life-saving cardiac surgeries to around 850 underprivileged children.

At the event, Gavaskar spent ample time with the young survivors and their parents. He also branded the kids as heroes in their own right as he hung out with their families and motivated them.

While addressing the crowd at the event, Gavaskar’s phone rang, he stopped his speech, and took the call right on stage before providing an explanation that lef the crowd in splits.

"This must be my wife. Let me just take it. Just to remind me that I shouldn't speak too much,” Gavaskar said.

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Sunil Gavaskar’s career in numbers

It is interesting to note that Sunil Gavaskar is widely revered as one of the greatest batters to ever play the game. He was an integral part of the Indian team back in the 70s and 80s. He played a total of 233 matches for the Indian team across Test and ODI cricket.

In the 233 matches, Gavaskar amassed 13,214 runs to his name, hitting 34 centuries in Tests and one century in ODI cricket. He was also an integral part of the Indian team that lifted the ODI World Cup back in 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

Furthermore, his career in first-class cricket speaks volumes as well. Gavaskar played a total of 348 games in his career. In the 348 matches, Gavaskar amassed 25,834 runs to his name, hitting a whopping 81 centuries to his name, and averaging 51.46 runs. establishing himself as one of the all-time greats of the sport.

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