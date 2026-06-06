CJP gets nod to protest at Jantar Mantar, Dipke says 'offer flowers' to police | Latest Updates

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is all set to hold a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar following the arrival of the online movement's founder Abhijeet Dipke in the national capital on Saturday. Dipke, who arrived from the United States (US), has appealed to his supporter to hold peaceful protests, while urging them to greet police personnel with flowers.

"Looking forward to meet you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he said in a post on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter).

"Permission granted by police! Cockroaches gather at Jantar Mantar," he said in another post.

Security tightened in and around Jantar Mantar

The security has been tightened in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of CJP's protest, with security agencies deploying around 40 companies of paramilitary forces. Joint CPs, DCPs, Additional DCPs and ACPs have also been deployed.

The police are also monitoring private cab operators such as Ola and Uber to check if there is an unusual surge in ride bookings in the Jantar Mantar route. Besides, social media sites are also being monitories to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Sources have told India TV that Dipke, upon his arrival, wanted his car to be parked at the VVIP parking, but the police denied the permission.

Why CJP is protesting?

The CJP is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged irregularities in examinations such as NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC. But the online movement has described the protest as a peaceful constitutional movement.

Notably, the CJP has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who said he will launch a six-week fast if Dipke gets arrested.

"Delhi Police has granted permission for the protest at Jantar Mantar," the CJP (@Cockroachisback) posted on X. "We can now assemble directly at Jantar Mantar, and no longer need to go to the Parliament Street Police Station, as originally planned. Cockroaches aa rahe hain, Dharmendra Pradhan jaa rahe hain."

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