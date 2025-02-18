iPhone 16 gets massive offers on e-commerce websites, now available for under Rs 55,000 The price of the iPhone 16 has seen a significant reduction, presenting a fantastic opportunity for customers. E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are now offering this smartphone at a much more affordable price.

When it comes to premium smartphones, the iPhone is often the first name that pops up. People are eager to own one, but the high price tag often makes them reconsider. However, if you’re looking to snag an iPhone at a more affordable price, there’s some good news! Right now, you have the opportunity to purchase the iPhone 16 with 128GB of storage at a reduced cost. Let’s dive into some of the offers on iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 offers on Amazon

E-commerce giant Amazon has applied a hefty price cut to the iPhone 16 128GB variant. This model was initially listed at Rs 79,900, but thanks to a recent discount of 8 percent, you can now grab it for just Rs 73,900.

On top of that, Amazon is rolling out attractive bank offers alongside this flat discount. Buyers can enjoy savings of up to Rs 4,000 when using select bank cards. Additionally, there’s a cashback of Rs 2,217 available for those using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Moreover, Amazon is offering an exchange program that could net you up to Rs 22,800 if you trade in your old phone.

iPhone 16 offers on Flipkart

Now, let’s discuss the exciting deals available for the iPhone 16 128GB on Flipkart. Similar to Amazon, Flipkart has listed this smartphone for Rs 79,900. However, they’re offering a more generous 12 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs 69,999. Interested shoppers can also benefit from 5 percent unlimited cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Flipkart’s exchange program is even more enticing, providing up to Rs 38,150 for your old device. Do keep in mind, however, that the exchange value will vary based on the condition of your old phone. If it shows signs of wear and tear, such as dents or display issues, the value may be lower.

If you manage to secure a discount of Rs 15,000 through the exchange on either Amazon or Flipkart, you could end up buying the iPhone 16 for as little as Rs 54,900.

