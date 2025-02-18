Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets massive offer, now available under Rs 25,000 Samsung has significantly reduced the prices of several premium smartphones. Flipkart is offering customers the chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with 128GB storage for under Rs 25,000.

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone, there's some exciting news for you. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is currently available at a fantastic price. This model is part of Samsung's prestigious Galaxy S24 5G series, and Flipkart is offering significant discounts on it. The original price for the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is around Rs 60,000, but you can snag this latest smartphone for less than Rs 25,000.

Notably, Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S25 5G series back in January, leading to a substantial drop in prices for both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series. Consequently, the FE variants of these series have also seen significant price reductions. Let's dive into the offers currently available for the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Massive discount on Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 256GB is listed on Flipkart for Rs 59,999, featuring a generous 25 percent discount. This means you can take home this premium smartphone for just Rs 44,999, saving you a whopping Rs 15,000.

If you capitalise on bank offers, this smartphone can become a real steal. Flipkart is currently providing 5 percent cashback for customers using Axis Bank Credit Cards.

Opportunity to buy for just Rs 25,000

You could potentially walk away with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB for only Rs 25,000. Flipkart is offering an exchange program that can give you up to Rs 27,500 if you trade in your old phone. If your device qualifies for the full exchange value, you could acquire this smartphone for around Rs 17,000. Keep in mind that the exchange value will depend on the working and physical condition of your old device.

If your old phone has dents or display issues, you may receive a lower exchange value. If you manage to get Rs 20,000 off through the exchange, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for just Rs 25,000.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE boasts a sleek aluminum frame and a back protected by Gorilla Glass. With an IP68 rating, the phone is designed to withstand water and dust intrusions. It features a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, it offers a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus +.

Under the hood, you'll find the Exynos 2400e chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage for seamless performance. For photography enthusiasts, it comes equipped with a triple camera setup featuring 50+8+12 megapixel sensors, along with a 10-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Completing the package is a robust 4700mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging to keep you going all day long.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 365-day plan disrupts market, forces Airtel, Vi to re-evaluate pricing