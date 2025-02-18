BSNL's 365-day plan disrupts market, forces Airtel, Vi to re-evaluate pricing The government-owned telecom company BSNL has delighted millions of users with its latest offering. Currently, BSNL is creating a buzz with an affordable plan that provides 365 days of validity for less than Rs. 1,200.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is shaking up the telecom sector with some exciting new plans for its vast user base. By introducing affordable recharge options, BSNL has kept competitors like Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi on their toes. Most recently, the company has rolled out an impressive offering that eases the burden of costly recharges for an entire year.

It's worth noting that BSNL provides a diverse range of plans with extended validity at competitive prices. The state-owned company aims to alleviate the stress of monthly expensive plans that many users face from private providers, allowing customers to keep their SIM active for an entire year without breaking the bank.

BSNL's 365-day plan makes waves

One of the standout options in BSNL's lineup is the Rs 1198 recharge plan, which offers an impressive 365 days of validity. This incredibly low annual plan is unmatched by Jio, Airtel, or Vi, making it a great choice for those looking to maintain a SIM card at a minimal cost.

The Rs 1198 plan from BSNL has significantly lessened the financial strain caused by the pricey recharge plans from Airtel and Vi. In addition to long validity, this plan includes calling and data benefits, although these come with some limitations. Users receive 300 minutes for calls applicable to all networks and 3GB of data each month, totaling 36GB over the year.

Moreover, this recharge plan offers SMS benefits as well, providing 30 free SMS each month, which adds up to an impressive 360 SMS over a full year. This makes the plan particularly appealing for users in rural areas or those who don’t rely heavily on calling or data. With such a cost-effective option available, users can save a significant amount of money.

BSNL's new affordable plans

BSNL has just launched two budget-friendly plans priced at Rs 411 and Rs 1515. With the Rs 411 plan, users enjoy a validity of 90 days, while the Rs 1515 plan extends benefits for a full 365 days. These offerings have already posed a challenge to private companies, and now another plan is stirring up quite a buzz in the market.

