Realme challenges Xiaomi, Samsung with launch of affordable 12GB RAM, 6000mAh battery smartphone Realme has launched the P3 Pro and P3x 5G smartphones in India. These devices are equipped with impressive features, including a robust 6,000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM.

Realme has officially unveiled its new P3 smartphone series in India, featuring two models: the Realme P3 Pro and the Realme P3x. Both smartphones boast impressive specifications and run on the latest Android 15 operating system. Users will enjoy a host of powerful features, including a robust 6,000mAh battery and a generous 12GB of RAM. This new series represents an upgrade from last year's Realme P2 series in India, bringing enhanced capabilities and performance to the table. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Realme P3 Pro and Realme P3x.

Realme P3 Pro, P3x India price and availability

Realme P3 Pro

This smartphone comes in three distinct variants, each with its own pricing:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

The Realme P3 Pro is available in three stunning colors: Nebula Glow, Galaxy Purple, and Saturn Brown. The first sale is set to kick off on February 25 at 12 noon, and you can grab it on both Flipkart and the company’s official website. There’s a bank offer of up to Rs. 2,000 available with your purchase.

Realme P3x

This smartphone comes in two variants, each priced at:

6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs. 13,999

8GB RAM + 128GB:Rs. 14,999

You can choose from three attractive colors for the Realme P3x: Lunar Silver, Midnight Blue, and Stellar Pink. The initial sale is scheduled for February 28 at 12 noon, and it will also be available on Flipkart and the company’s official site. A bank offer of up to Rs. 1,000 will be available on this model as well.

Realme P3 Pro specifications

The Realme P3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with an impressive 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, which is also expandable. It boasts a stunning 6.83-inch OLED display with a sleek quad-curved design surrounding it. The display supports a high refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach peak brightness levels of up to 1,500 nits. Additionally, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor for added convenience.

This mid-range smartphone is equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W USB Type-C fast charging. On the back, you'll find a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device runs on Realme UI 6.0, built on Android 15. For gaming enthusiasts, the phone includes a vapor chamber (VC) cooling feature to keep performance smooth and efficient.

Realme P3x specifcations

The Realme P3x is an affordable smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G chipset. It comes with options for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, both of which can be expanded. Featuring a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, this device boasts a high refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth navigation. Its impressive 6,000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Running on Realme UI 6.0, which is based on Android 15, the phone also offers a robust camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP auxiliary lens on the back, while an 8MP front-facing camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

