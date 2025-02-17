Airtel's satellite broadband service to start before Elon Musk's Starlink

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel satellite internet service

Elon Musk is set to launch his satellite broadband service, Starlink, in India. In discussions with Prime Minister Modi, who recently visited the United States, Musk touched on important issues surrounding technology, innovation, and the space sector in India. Before the advent of Musk's service, Indian telecom giant Airtel made significant moves in the satellite broadband arena.

OneWeb, a company backed by Bharti Airtel, has reached out to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking expedited approval to roll out its service in India. They are looking to connect their twin earth station gateway to the low-earth orbit (LEO) global satellite network.

Currently awaiting approval from the DoT, Airtel emphasised in its letter that swift approval could position India as a regional hub for satellite broadband services in South Asia. OneWeb is already active in providing satellite broadband in several South Asian countries, with the exception of Pakistan and China.

Once the DoT grants approval, India could carve out a distinct identity in the satellite communications (satcom) industry. OneWeb is already operational in 25 countries using its low-earth orbit satellites.

Regarding South Asian expansion, OneWeb plans to offer satellite broadband services in countries like Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, leveraging partnerships with international distribution firms and local telecom operators.

They intend to install Earth Station Gateways in Mehsana, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, covering both the eastern and western coasts of India.

OneWeb has already secured the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) permit necessary to commence its satellite broadband services in India. Following the completion of the spectrum allocation process by the telecom regulator, Airtel and OneWeb's satellite broadband service will be launched commercially.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Starlink is also awaiting regulatory approval to start its service in India. Currently, because Starlink lacks a GMPCS permit, Airtel's satellite broadband service is poised to launch first.

ALSO READ: Airtel surprises BSNL and Vi with 28-day free calling, high-speed data plan for under Rs 200