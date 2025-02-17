Airtel surprises BSNL and Vi with 28-day free calling, high-speed data plan for under Rs 200

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel 28-day recharge plan

Airtel has recently rolled out two new plans without data for its extensive user base, offering a validity of up to 365 days. Additionally, the company provides an affordable 28-day plan that includes data along with unlimited calling. Users will find themselves spending around Rs 7 daily for this option. Let’s take a closer look at the cost and benefits of Airtel's plans.

Airtel's 28-Day Plan

The price for Airtel's 28-day recharge plan is Rs 199. This prepaid option grants users 28 days of validity, during which they can enjoy unlimited calling throughout India. Moreover, it also includes free national roaming. Users benefit from 2GB of data and get 100 free SMS per day. On top of these features, Airtel adds some complimentary perks to enhance this plan.

Airtel's 365-Day Plan

Airtel has also introduced an economical 365-day plan in accordance with TRAI's guidelines. This plan allows users to make unlimited calls across India and offers a massive 3,600 free SMS. Priced at Rs 1,849, this no-data plan is particularly designed for those who primarily need calling capabilities, making it ideal for 2G or feature phone users who want long-lasting validity.

Airtel's Rs 489 Plan

In addition, Airtel presents a 'value for money' plan with a validity of 77 days. This offering from one of the country’s leading telecom providers includes unlimited calling and free national roaming across India. Users receive a total of 6GB of data and 900 free SMS in this plan, making it a great option for those looking for both calling and limited data support.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is taking stronger steps to reduce unwanted marketing calls. They have introduced heavy fines, which can reach up to Rs 10 lakh, for businesses that make these annoying calls. Additionally, they have launched a new app called Do-Not-Disturb (DND) that lets users set their own preferences for marketing calls, helping people have more control over what calls they receive.

