Your smartphone can alert you when an earthquake occurs; here's how to enable this feature

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earthquake detection on Android

A strong earthquake was felt across Delhi-NCR this morning at 5:36 am, prompting many residents to rush out of their homes. People in areas such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, as well as Sonipat and Meerut, experienced the tremors. Government data indicates that the epicenter of this earthquake was located in Delhi, registering a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale.

In response to such events, Google has recently introduced an Earthquake Detector feature for smartphone users, which provides alerts when an earthquake occurs. If you're interested, you can activate this feature on your phone.

How to Enable the Earthquake Alert Feature

According to Google’s blog post, the Android Earthquake Alerts System is available in several countries, including India, although it has been recently discontinued in Brazil. If you're an Android user, you can turn on this alert system by following these simple steps:

Open the settings on your smartphone.

Tap on “Safety and Emergency.”

Look for the option that says “Earthquake Alerts.”

Toggle the switch to enable the feature.

Image Source : FILEEarthquake alert on Android

Once you’ve set up the alert system on your smartphone, you’ll receive updates about earthquakes happening nearby. However, keep in mind that this alert system activates only for earthquakes of 4.5 magnitude or higher and does not work for lower-intensity quakes.

How Does This System Work?

Every Android smartphone is equipped with an accelerometer, which functions similarly to a seismometer. This sensor detects vibrations and sends alerts to users when an earthquake is sensed. Google explained in its blog that if your phone is charging, it can swiftly recognize the initial stages of an earthquake and begin issuing alerts.

When you receive an alert on your smartphone, it will provide information about the earthquake's intensity and its proximity to your location. Google emphasises that the speed of internet signals is much faster than that of seismic waves, allowing users to receive timely alerts, which can be crucial for finding safety during an earthquake.

ALSO READ: BSNL challenges Vi, Airtel with new affordable plan, offers unlimited calls, data for 54 days