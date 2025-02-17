BSNL challenges Vi, Airtel with new affordable plan, offers unlimited calls, data for 54 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 54-day recharge plan

BSNL has rolled out yet another affordable recharge plan designed to attract users with its appealing benefits of data, free SMS, and unlimited calling. The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is stepping up its game against private telecom giants like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea by offering budget-friendly options. The company is on a mission, continually introducing a variety of economical plans with extended validity to cater to its customers. Additionally, BSNL is actively enhancing its network by installing new 4G mobile towers and has made 65,000 new towers operational to date, with plans to expand to 100,000 soon.

Regarding BSNL's latest recharge plan, details were shared via the official X handle. Priced at Rs 347, this prepaid option offers users free unlimited calling across India, including MTNL areas in Delhi and Mumbai, along with complimentary national roaming.

Within this prepaid plan, users can enjoy 2GB of high-speed data daily and receive 100 free SMS each day. The plan comes with a validity period of 54 days. Additionally, users will benefit from a free subscription to BiTV, granting access to over 450 live TV channels and OTT applications on their mobile devices.

These are promising times for BSNL. Recently, the government announced a substantial Rs 6,000 crore package aimed at revitalizing the public sector telecom company. The Union Cabinet has approved this additional funding to help upgrade the networks of BSNL and MTNL, ensuring that users experience improved connectivity throughout India.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has taken important steps to reduce unwanted marketing calls. They have introduced strict rules that can lead to heavy fines, reaching up to Rs 10 lakh, for companies that continue to make these annoying calls. To help users manage these calls better, TRAI has also launched a new app called Do-Not-Disturb (DND). This app allows people to set their own preferences about how they want to receive marketing calls.

Under the new rules, fines for making unsolicited calls will range between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, with repeat offenders facing the maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh. These changes are aimed at protecting consumers from unwanted communication.