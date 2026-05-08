Puducherry: Rangasamy meets Lt Guv, stakes claim to form govt, oath-taking likely on May 13

Puducherry:

AINRC chief N Rangasamy, who was elected as the Leader of the NDA, met Lieutenant Governor K. Kailasanathan on Friday and presented a letter of support from the Legislative Assembly members staking a claim to form the Government in the UT. The letter has been sent for the President's approval. Rangasamy was accompanied by the newly elected MLAs of the alliance parties.

Rangasamy would be sworn in as CM on May 13

A communication from the Lt Governor's office said that the letter presented by Rangasamy would be forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu for approval. Sources said that Rangasamy would be sworn in as chief minister for the fifth time on May 13.

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the All India NR Congress emerged victorious in 12 out of the 16 seats it contested and the BJP won four of the 10 seats it fought.

The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, emerged successful from one seat each and the combine has 18 seats in the 30-member House. Besides, there would be three nominated members.

Opposition DMK won five seats and the Congress one

The opposition DMK won five seats and the Congress one. The fledgling TVK won two seats. Earlier in the day, Rangasamy was unanimously elected as the legislature party leader of NDA at a joint meeting of the MLAs from alliance parties.

N Rangasamy on Thursday resigned as Puducherry Chief Minister and submitted his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan at Lok Bhavan. Later, speaking to reporters, he said he would meet the Lt Governor shortly and stake claim to form the government. Rangasamy is all set to lead Puducherry for the fifth time with his party, the AINRC-led NDA, winning the elections in the UT with a handsome margin.

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Puducherry Election Results 2026: AINRC emerges frontrunner as NDA crosses majority mark