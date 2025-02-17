Free Fire MAX 'Evergreen' redeem codes offer custom room cards, glue walls, and other free items

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Free fire redeem codes for February 17

Game developers regularly release redeem codes for Garena's battle royale games, Free Fire and Free Fire Max. These codes are available for a limited time, offering gamers a chance to unlock a range of cosmetic items. While some Free Fire redeem codes are evergreen, allowing for unlimited redemption, only 500 players can use these codes each day. Consequently, players may encounter error messages when trying to redeem them. Today’s codes for Free Fire and Free Fire Max allow gamers to claim custom room cards and glue wall skins for free.

It’s important to note that Garena's Free Fire has been banned in India since 2022. However, players can still enjoy Free Fire Max by downloading it from the Google Play Store. Furthermore, the developers are gearing up to relaunch the standard version under the name Free Fire India. Announced in August 2023, the launch was later postponed, but anticipation remains high among players.

Free Fire MAX Evergreen Redeem Codes

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

How to Redeem Free Fire Codes

To redeem Free Fire codes, head over to the code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/).

First, log into your Free Fire account.

Once you’re logged in, look for the redeem banner.

Click on the banner, and you’ll be given an option to enter your code.

Input the redeem code and hit the confirm button.

If done correctly, the code will be redeemed successfully, and you should receive your rewards within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: While Free Fire is banned in India, its Max version can still be played. Keep in mind that Free Fire redeem codes are region-specific and have limited validity. This may lead to error messages if a code has expired or is not applicable in your region.

ALSO READ: TRAI new rules: Promotional calls, SMS to have standardised identifiers; fines increased for violations