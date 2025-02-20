Amazon Appstore will no longer be available on Android Amazon will discontinue its Appstore on Android devices, although it will still be available for the company's Fire devices. Additionally, the service will no longer be offered on Windows platforms.

Amazon has announced plans to discontinue its app store for Android devices effective August 20, 2025. The company communicated this decision to developers through a formal notice, stating that they would no longer have the opportunity to submit new applications to the store. In addition, Amazon indicated on a support page that it would also terminate its Coins digital currency program, which allowed users to purchase games and applications within the app store.

According to the company, users would lose access to the Amazon Appstore on Android devices as of the specified date, and the Amazon Coins program would cease to operate on the same day. Amazon further noted that any coins held by users as of August 20 would be subject to refund.

The company elaborated that the utiliasation of the app store by customers outside of Amazon's own devices has been minimal, leading to the decision to concentrate efforts on enhancing the Appstore experience primarily on its own devices, where most customer engagement occurs.

Despite this discontinuation, the app store is set to remain operational on Amazon's proprietary devices, such as Fire TV and Fire Tablets. Additionally, it was reported that security researchers from McAfee Labs had previously identified an application within the Amazon app store that falsely presented itself as a health tool to disseminate malware.

Since its inception in 2011, Amazon has endeavored to create an alternative ecosystem for app distribution to compete with Google. The company had also attempted to utilize its app store to support the now-defunct Fire Phone initiative.

Furthermore, Amazon declared its intention to end support for its app store on Windows, which had permitted Android applications since March 5, 2025; this initiative for Windows had originally launched in 2021.

ALSO READ: Samsung plans to use ceramic on Galaxy S25 Edge back panel, expanding beyond glass, metal, vegan leather