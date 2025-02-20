Samsung plans to use ceramic on Galaxy S25 Edge back panel, expanding beyond glass, metal, vegan leather Until now, smartphone manufacturers have primarily used glass, metal, and vegan leather for the back panels of their devices. However, according to recent reports, Samsung is set to introduce ceramic as the material for the back panel of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung kicked off its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January, introducing its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone series. During the presentation, the tech giant also offered a sneak peek at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. A recent report has shed light on one of the standout features of this new device.

According to the report from SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will feature an aluminum frame, but the back panel is expected to be crafted from either ceramic or a type of glass that’s been infused with ceramic. This marks a shift from the materials used in the Galaxy S25 series, which employed Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for its back design.

The design of the Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to enhance the phone's durability and potentially reduce its weight, aligning with the company's goal of releasing a Galaxy device with a slimmer profile compared to other models. While detailed specifications are not confirmed, sources indicate that the device could measure approximately 5.84mm in thickness.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is positioned as Samsung's competitor to the anticipated iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to launch this year as part of Apple's iPhone 17 lineup, potentially as their thinnest model to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications (expected):

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge may feature a 6.66-inch display, similar to that of the Galaxy S25+ model. The device might include a dual rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to utilize the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, which is also found in the flagship Galaxy S25 models. It may come with 12GB of RAM as standard and is anticipated to include a 3,900mAh battery with 25W wired charging capability.

