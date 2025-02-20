Instagram DMs get a major upgrade! Adds a 'personal translator' and 3 exciting new features Meta has introduced three new features for Instagram users. The direct messages (DMs) in the Instagram app will now function as a personal translator. In addition, several new features, including music stickers, have also been added.

Instagram has rolled out an exciting new feature for millions of its users, transforming the platform into a personal translator. Over time, Instagram has introduced various enhancements to its photo-sharing app under Meta, and this latest update to its direct messaging (DM) service adds message translation, music stickers, and message scheduling capabilities. While this translation feature has been available on Meta's Facebook since 2018, it is notably absent from WhatsApp at present.

New Features on Instagram

According to a blog post from Instagram, users can now translate messages simply by tapping on them within their chats. The translation will appear just below the original message, making communication across languages much smoother.

Moreover, Instagram has introduced music stickers in its DMs, allowing users to share a snippet of their favorite song within their messages. Users can now add music to their chats through a sticker tag, sharing a 30-second clip that enhances the conversation.

Another useful addition is the ability to schedule messages. This feature is particularly beneficial for users wanting to send timely birthday greetings or other messages while they’re busy. With this new capability, users can set messages to be sent at a specified time.

In addition, Instagram has made updates to its group chat functionality. Users can now invite new members to a group chat using a QR code, although the group admin will retain control over this feature. Furthermore, users can pin three chats in Instagram DM, as well as pin group chats for easy access. This feature will be rolled out to Instagram users shortly, as Meta has officially launched it.

In other news, Facebook has updated its policy on the downloading of live videos. According to a recent blog post by Meta, live broadcasts will now be automatically deleted after a specific period. Under the new policy, live videos streamed from users' profiles or pages will be removed after 30 days.

