International Women's Day 2025: Top 5 apps for women's personal safety With the increasing participation of women in the workforce and in higher education, violence against women is also rising. Here are the top 5 apps that can help women in times of distress.

International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8, celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide while promoting gender equality. The origins of this celebration can be traced back to labour movements in the early 20th century. Over the years, women have made significant strides, participating equally in nearly every sector of society, with their presence in the workforce steadily on the rise.

However, this increase in participation has also led to a concerning surge in violence against women. Many women face harassment or feel threatened while commuting or at their workplaces. Fortunately, advancements in technology have spurred the development of various apps that assist women in these situations. These applications allow users to share their live locations with friends or authorities, ensuring that help is readily available when needed.

Here are five essential apps that women can keep on their smartphones for added safety:

112 India

The 112 India Mobile App is part of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), a government initiative designed to enhance safety. This app is functional in most states across India and offers key features such as audio and visual alarms for emergencies. You can use it anytime, and it easily integrates with existing emergency services. Additionally, it aids in the investigation of incidents and allows users to register as volunteers to help others in need.

My Safetipin

With My Safetipin, you can find your way safely in unfamiliar neighborhoods and cities. The app helps you discover safer routes, locate nearby safe public spaces, and lets friends and family track your location in emergencies. It also provides safety scores for different areas based on user ratings. You can contribute by rating safety parameters in your locality and become a safety champion in your community!

I'M SAFE

The I'M SAFE - Women's Safety App is a great tool for emergencies when contacting law enforcement might feel like an overreaction. It empowers your close contacts to assist you first, offering a quicker, effective, and free solution. The app features tools like SOS alerts, location sharing, fake phone calls, and anonymous recording to enhance your safety. It also connects you to counselors and women’s safety NGOs directly through the app.

Alerty Personal Alarm

Alerty acts as a personal alarm that fits right in your mobile phone. With this app, you can swiftly alert pre-selected contacts and an alarm receiving center, which can monitor the situation via real-time video streaming and track your location. It offers peace of mind, especially for those who work alone or spend time outdoors. You can easily trigger an alarm if anything goes wrong and get the help you need.

Women Security - Security App

Women Security is an Android app designed to help women feel safer when out alone. With just a few taps, you can quickly send an emergency alert to your contacts, sharing your location and a brief description of your situation while also having an option to call the police. You can even silently call for help by shaking your phone or pressing a button on your screen.

These apps aim to empower women and enhance their safety, making everyday journeys feel a little more secure.

