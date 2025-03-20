What is Truth Social, which PM Modi recently joined, and which other world leaders are its users? Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his account on a new social media platform called Truth Social. After creating his account, PM Modi also shared a picture of himself with US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently joined Truth Social, the social media platform created by US President Donald Trump. His inaugural post on the platform featured a photo with Trump from their 2019 visit to Houston.

Upon launching his account, PM Modi followed both Trump and US Vice President Jandy Vance. Within hours, his follower count shot up to over a thousand. Additionally, a podcast video featuring PM Modi has been shared on Truth Social by Trump himself. As of now, there are no other prominent world leaders reported to be using Truth Social alongside Modi.

Let's delve a bit deeper into this new social media platform.

Truth Social was established after Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden. Following this defeat, Trump's accounts on several major social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter, were suspended. Consequently, Truth Social was launched in 2022 to provide an alternative space for communication.

The platform operates similarly to the microblogging site X, allowing users to post "truths" and "retruths." It also includes a feature for sending direct messages between users.

Owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, Truth Social has Trump holding roughly 57 percent of the stakes, with ARC Global Investment and other investors owning the remainder. Currently, the platform boasts around 9.2 million users, while Trump has amassed over 100 million followers on Elon Musk's microblogging platform, X.

